Former member of controversial church speaks out

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than a dozen children were killed in a terrible fire in a Haitian orphanage. The church running the orphanage where the fire happened is from Lackawanna County.

According to Lackawanna County’s assessment database, the “Church of Bible Understanding” owns nine properties in the Scranton area. The church’s address is “Olde Good Things” where members work for Christ.

Through our research of the church, we’ve discovered many websites that indicate it is a cult. So, I asked a former member and author, James LaRue, who left the church 27 years ago.



“Cody: Would you call them a religious cult?

James: Yeah! I mean that’s an inflammatory word.”

James LaRue was a member of the “Church of Bible Understanding” for 14 years, leaving in 1993. He has two books on his experience and how he was recruited at a mall.



“It sounded good. So I would pray with them to get saved. I didn’t know apart of that they wanted me to move in.”

Moved in…here at “Olde Good Things” in Scranton. It’s an antique store run and operated by the church. Larue says when he left, employees sign a large amount if not all of their earnings over to the church as a donation.



“The individuals are literally living a life of poverty and obedience.”

Money made through the antique business and “donations” help support two orphanages in Haiti including one that caught fire Thursday killing 15 children. I spoke with the church’s spokeswoman in New York City. I asked her about the church’s background and questionable conditions at the orphanages.

According to federal tax paperwork the church has spent millions of dollars operating the orphanages in Haiti in the past two years.



“It would be irresponsible for us to comment until after all the facts are in.”

“Cody: Would you be able to reach out and look into the church for more questions?”

“I told you no Q&A.” Said Temi Sacks, spokeswoman of the Church of Bible Understanding.

LaRue says some members have spent decades with the church.



“Many more of us out than are in.”

“Cody: You think that is a good thing?”

“Of course, certainly.”

James LaRue worked here in Scranton for 14 years and decided to move on and leave.