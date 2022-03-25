KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Luzerne County man has been sentenced on the charge of drug delivery that resulted in death.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Bogdon, 28, originally from Harvey’s Lake, will serve 14 years in jail for drug distribution resulting in death. He will also serve three years of supervised release upon release from custody.

United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said that Bogdon pled guilty to drug distribution resulting in death in December of 2017 after an 18-year-old female from Kingston died after taking fentanyl distributed by him.