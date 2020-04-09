Former Luzerne County Council member tests positive for COVID-19

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Former Luzerne County Council member, 49-year-old Rick Morelli from Sugarloaf Township, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He tells Eyewitness News when he learned that he had been near a person in New York that had COVID-19, he went for a test. The test showed positive.

Morelli talked to Eyewitness News about the impact on his life and offers advice to other people about the virus.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the full report on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.