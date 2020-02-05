Closings & Delays
Former little league treasurer wanted by police

News
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The former treasurer of Minersville Little League is wanted by police.

Schuylkill County detectives and officers are looking for Robert Smith of Branch Township.

He was arrested last year for stealing nearly $50,000 from the little league group where he served as treasurer.

He was set to appear for trial but did not show up.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact Minersville Police 570-544-6212 or Schuylkill County Detectives at 570-628-1350.

