Former little league player making masks for those in need

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Amid the pandemic, there have been different opinions on whether wearing a mask out in public is necessary. Now, new safety measures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health are forcing more people to cover up. The new order calls for everyone to wear a mask in public area, but finding a mask hasn’t been that easy. It’s why one local 13-year-old is stepping up to the plate to help out.

Isabela Biddle is a 13-year-old former little league player who has decided to give back to her community.

“We ended up finding my sewing machine and we sat down and we just started sewing and my mom posted something on Facebook and it just took off,” Isabela told us.

She puts in work on and off the field. She and her little brother have been using their time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to create face masks for those in need. So far, they’ve made nearly 600 masks.

“I found a video on YouTube and it had a printable cutout and I printed it off and I watched the video and I just did what she did,” she explained.

Isabela says the masks take about five minutes to make. She’s not only sending them out locally…

“Everywhere we sent some to New York, Ohio, the Philly area, lots of them are staying local like just friends and family and my moms friends on Facebook. I think it’s important because lives matter and it just gives everyone a chance to survive and just be their best and go about their lives,” Isabela told us.

Although it’s not easy, she says it’s all worth it in the end.

“Everyone’s telling me I’m a great role model but everyone can be and it only takes a little bit to help a lot of people,” she concluded.

If you would like a mask made, you can reach out to Isabela’s mom on Facebook.