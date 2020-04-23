Former Lackawanna County church youth group worker sentenced on child sex charges

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Lackawanna County man will spend 15-35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a child for sex. That “child” was an undercover agent with the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section.

The Attorney General’s Office says that after 30-year-old Matthew Romanchak of Mayfield was arrested, a victim came forward saying Romanchak solicited them for sex as a minor from 2015-2017.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that the victim met the defendant at the church where Romanchak was in charge of supervising children in a youth group.

Shapiro announced Thursday that the former youth group worker was sentenced to 15-35 years in prison, plus 30 years of probation, after pleading guilty for sexually abusing a minor.

“Know that we will use the full powers of the office of Attorney General to find and stop anyone who commits these horrific crimes. I am grateful to the victim who came forward for the bravery he has shown since the very beginning of this investigation,” says Attorney General Shapiro.