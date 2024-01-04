JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former mayor of a town in Lackawanna County has taken it upon himself to preserve the town’s history.

Preserving the past and honoring those before us, that’s the goal of former Jermyn mayor Bruce Smallacombe.

“They’re not teaching local history in schools, they teach national history and world history, but they don’t teach anything local so the only way people are going to know any local history is if we preserve it,” Smallacombe said.

For the past three years, Smallacombe has been renovating an old building as the official Jermyn Historical Site, even restoring the building’s original ceiling.

“It was a Welsch church in 1884 to 1913, and it was perfect to become a museum,” Smallacombe continued.

With plans to fill the walls with memorabilia like old Jermyn High School diplomas and birth certificates.

Smallacombe also wants to tell the stories some residents might not know, such as the beginning of first aid, which was started by miners in Jermyn.

“And then they met with Dr. Matthew Shields who lived in Jermyn and was the town doctor, and then they got together and formed the first aid team. They did bandaging and Dr. Shields came and seen what they were doing at the mines and how when he got there people had their wounds dressed and they were taken care of, and he couldn’t get over it. So he moved on farther with it and then the Red Cross picked it up and carried it all across the country,” Smallacombe explained.

Along with the stories, there will be displays of original artifacts and tools used by miners back in the day.

“So this plunger would’ve been made for blowing up holes in the coal main so they can dig up coal,” Smallacombe added.

There is no definite date on when the historical building will open, but Smallacombe hopes it will be during the summer.

Smallacombe said volunteers are always needed and welcomed and those interested can go online for more information.