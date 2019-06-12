Former high school drama director arrested for sexual assault

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former high school drama director is facing sexual assault charges after police say he had inappropriate contact with some of his students.

38-year-old Justin Shaw of Waverly, New York was arrested after former students ranging in ages from 15 to 17-years-old came forward claiming that Shaw had inappropriately touched and made unwanted sexual advances towards them.

Police say Shaw, who was the Drama Director for both Sayre and Athens School Districts, would guilt the victims into staying the night at his performing arts studio and later at his house. According to the victims, Shaw would repeatedly make unwanted advances towards them. And on one occasion, one of the victims allegedly woke up to discover Shaw touching the victim’s genitals.

Shaw is facing Institutional Sexual Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor, along with other related charges. He has been remanded to Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 straight bail.

