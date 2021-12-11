Former Hazleton man extradited from South Carolina

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Rickeem Singleton Jr, formerly of Hazleton, was extradited back to Pennsylvania on December 9.

According to police, Singleton was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol Officers in November. He was wanted on drug charges stemming from a narcotics investigation in May 2021.

Investigators stated Singleton was located by South Carolina Highway Patrol and faced charges for an unrelated incident. He was transferred into the custody of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Singleton was arraigned on one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony 3 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.