SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Former Scranton School District Fleet Manager Daniel Sansky will serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

Sansky had previously filed a petition to be put on house arrest. A hearing was held today and the petition was approved Judge Margaret Moyle in Lackawanna County Court.

This comes after he was sentenced back in September to 6 to 23 and a half months in prison on theft charges.