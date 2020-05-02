Former fire chief’s legacy honored in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Former Chief Leslie Schell of the Susquehanna Fire Department passed away on April 28, 2020.





He was the first chief of the Susquehanna Fire Department and served the fire department for 71 years. He was also a former mayor of Susquehanna and a WWII veteran.

He was 92 years old when he passed.

His funeral was held Saturday, followed by a procession through town which included an antique fire truck. He also has a fire truck dedicated to him.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on Eyewitness News at 6pm.