SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for firearms and drug trafficking offenses.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Yasin Abdul-Mattin, 50, Scranton, allegedly possessed a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition and methamphetamine, with intent to distribute, on January 20, 2022.

The indictment also alleged that Abdul-Mattin is a previously convicted felon, and under federal law, is prohibited from owning firearms.

For the firearms charge, Abdul-Mattin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, and for the drug possession charges, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison with a term of supervised release.