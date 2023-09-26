Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie TV news reporter was sentenced in court Tuesday morning.

Haley Potter, 25, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Tuesday, Sept. 26 where she pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of identity theft, and one count of false reports.

Potter was sentenced to two years probation.

Potter was previously arraigned on July 11, 2022 after investigators alleged Potter had fabricated claims of stalking which led to a three-month investigation.

In April of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police alleged that Potter reported to the PSP Erie station that she was a victim of ongoing stalking and harassment from an unknown person.

Potter claimed the unknown person had extensive knowledge of her whereabouts at all times, slid a handwritten note under her door, and had flowers delivered to the station where she worked.

PSP report that Potter orchestrated the whole thing and there was no unknown person.