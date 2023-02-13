LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former volunteer Dunmore football coach has pled guilty to two charges in Lackawanna County court.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation was opened on 23-year-old Mark Rinaldi after he allegedly made lewd comments to a minor while at a graduation party in June of 2022.

The complaint claims that Rinaldi supplied minors with alcohol and marijuana multiple times and that he also repeatedly made lewd comments and asked the underage boys about their sexuality.

The referral source told investigators that while working with Rinaldi, he had never seen him act inappropriately toward any of the students.

Court officials say Rinaldi pled guilty Monday to one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, as well as one count of cyber harassment of a child. A sentencing date has not been set yet.