Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger found guilty for the murder of her unarmed neighbor

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, center, appears at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She said she mistook his fourth-floor apartment for her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS, TEXAS (WBRE/WYOU/NBC) — Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger has been found guilty for the fatal shooting of her neighbor, Botham Jean.

Guyger had claimed to have mistakenly thought Jean was an intruder when she entered his apartment, thinking it was her own.

Guyger testified that she was scared for her life when she entered the apartment that she thought was her own and the man inside began coming towards her.

Prosecutors said Jean was watching television and eating ice cream in his living room when Guyger burst in, likely scaring him. The trajectory of the bullet showed that he was either getting up from his couch or cowering when Guyger fired her service weapon.

Guyger, who was a police officer in Dallas for more than four years at the time of the shooting, was fired from her job.

She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.