WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a former Crestwood band director.

A female student told police that her band director, Theron Roberts touched her inappropriately in 2019.

Roberts’s lawyer argued that he did nothing wrong and might have touched the girl accidentally while adjusting her band uniform.

Roberts has been charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and harassment in December of 2021.

A mistrial was declared Thursday night after a jury heard deliberations for several hours but was unable to agree to a verdict.