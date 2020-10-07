Former corrections officer accused of multiple kidnappings and sexual assaults, stands trial

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former corrections officer accused of kidnapping and raping multiple women in central Pennsylvania is standing trial this week.

John Kurtz was taken back to Northumberland County Jail after the second day of witness testimony and testimony multiple state police investigators.

The prosecution alleges that Kurtz bounded and kidnapped two of his victims before taking them to another location and raping them.

They say he intended for a third attempt, but was averted. Accounts from all the victims, led investigators to believe the perpetrator had a law enforcement background. Prosecutors indicate that this was critical in leading them to Kurtz.

Day three of the trial will continue Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. This week and next week are both set aside for witness testimony, but deliberations could begin as early as the middle of next week.

In total, Kurtz faces 28 charges from the series of rapes and kidnappings that took place between 2013 and 2017 in Northumberland and Columbia Counties.