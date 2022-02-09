Former correctional officer charged with attempting to have sexual relationship with inmate

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested and charged a former correctional officer of the Snyder County Prison with institutional sexual assault after they say she attempted to have sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), an investigation was conducted when information surfaced of a corrections officer attempting to have a sexual relationship with an inmate at the Snyder County Prison.

The affidavit states an officer at the Middleburg Police Department gave PSP information regarding Lindsey Dyer, 31, and inmate Brian Heffner, 39.

In the statement given to PSP, a note was found in Dyer’s bag at work that was intended to be given to Heffner. Written in the note was Dyer detailing the security cameras at the prison to find blind spots and reference to a lude act with Heffner.

According to investigators, over 500 minutes of phone conversations between Dyer and Heffner were found and one conversation detailed the planning of an escape for Heffner.

Troopers state Dyer conspired and planned to have sexual contact with Heffner throughout the year in 2021. The “relationship” started when Heffner reached out to Dyer for support when her husband was injured in a car accident, according to the affidavit.

In June, when officers found the letter Dyer had allegedly written to Heffner, she denied it and offered her resignation.

In December of 2021, State Police conducted an interview with Dyer where she originally stated the claims against her were false and she was “joking”. However, once troopers brought out the evidence against Dyer including the note, recorded phone calls and multiple sexually explicit photographs they say she sent to Heffner, she admitted that the intent to have sex with the inmate was true.

On February 4, Dyer was arrested and charged with institutional sexual assault. Her bail was set to $15,000, she is currently waiting for a preliminary hearing set for February 22.