Former Convent to Become Treatment Center

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A former convent is being transformed into a treatment center for women.

The facility will be run by “The Retreat at White Birch.”

We’re told women who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction can stay there for up to 90 days.

The space has 25 bedrooms with a sink within the rooms.

There is also a full kitchen and meeting spaces for group therapy.

The building is already in good shape but work will need to be done on the water heaters, faucets and some paint touch-ups.

The Executive Director, Thomas Lavelle, hopes to open the building as soon as possible.

