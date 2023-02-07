EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Former four-term congressman and United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennslyvania Tom Marino announced Monday he will run for Lycoming County District Attorney.

According to the release, he aims to replace outgoing District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, who is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas and would mark his return to a position he held for more than a decade in the 1990s.

“Of all my roles in public service, the job of District Attorney was by far my favorite because it had so much meaningful impact on the community,” said Marino.

If Marino is elected, his priority would be to make communities across Lycoming County safer with a “tough-on-crime” approach.

“Tom has dedicated his life to serving the people of Lycoming County. I have no doubt he’ll stand far above any potential challengers and easily win election in November,” said Lycoming Republican Committeewoman Carol Sides.

The Republican Primary Vote is set for Tuesday, May 16, and the General Election is being held on November 7.