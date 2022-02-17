Former coach sentenced on child sex charges

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former youth coach will spend the next eight to 16 years in prison.

Joseph Ratowski has pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and aggravated assault for sexually assaulting multiple girls between the years of 1995 and 2005.

He was found to be a sexually violent predator and was sentenced to 8 to 16 years in prison followed by three years of probation.

Ratowski must have no contact with victims, witnesses, or minors and must stay away from schools, school zones, public parks, playgrounds, pools, or libraries, undergo sexual offenders counseling/evaluation and register as a sexual predator for the remainder of his life.