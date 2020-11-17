Former caretakers sentenced for abuse

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two former employees of The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania were sentenced Tuesday for abuse of a dependent in their care.

Lisa Wall and Eileen Dougherty were sentenced over zoom and are now both are behind bars. Both plead guilty to two counts of abuse of a care dependent person back in September.

For both counts, each will serve eight to 23 months behind bars, and eight years of probation with no contact with victim.

