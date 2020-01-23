Former Caretakers Accused of Abuse

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two Lackawanna County caretakers turned themselves in Thursday morning.

Lisa Wall

Eileen Dougherty of Scranton and Lisa Wall of Duryea are charged with ten counts of abuse of a care-dependent person.

According to court paperwork, the two engaged in abusing a dependent they were taking care of while employed at a group home operated by The Arc Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton.

Eileen Dougherty

Authorities allege the workers threw chicken on the ground and/or floor of the home and filmed the dependent person as she retrieved and ate the food.

The workers filmed the actions ten times between January, February and March of last year.

According to court paperwork, the employees also threw wet towels at the victim and encouraged her to sing a racially disparaging song.

The ARC tells Eyewitness News that Dougherty and Wall no longer work for them.

Dougherty and Wall were arraigned Thursday, bail is set at $50,000.

The two were arrested and taken to the Lackawanna County Prison, both face preliminary hearings on February 3 at 11 AM.