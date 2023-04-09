SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Easter Sunday, the Diocese of Scranton announced the passing of the eighth Bishop of Scranton, Bishop James C. Timlin.

At 95 years old, the Diocese of Scranton says Bishop Timlin passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Easter Sunday in Scranton.

Bishop Timlin was born on August 5, 1927, in the High Works area of Scranton and pursued a career of priesthood, being ordained in Rome by Scranton native Archbishop Martin J. O’Connor on July 16, 1952.

According to the Diocese of Scranton, Timlin was ordained the eighth Bishop of Scranton on June 7, 1984, becoming the first person born within the Diocese of Scranton to serve in the ministry.

After more than 50 years of service in the Catholic church, the diocese says Bishop Timlin retired in 2003 before his successor, Bishop Joseph F. Martino, was named the ninth Bishop of Scranton.

“On behalf of the priests, deacons, religious, and laity of the Diocese of Scranton, I extend my sympathy, condolences, and prayers to Bishop Timlin’s family and friends,” said the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, tenth and current Bishop of Scranton.

The Diocese of Scranton asks those of the faith to pay for Bishop Timlin and his family.

At this time, funeral arrangements are being made for the late Bishop.