Former band teacher sentenced to 7-14 years for child sex crimes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Pittston band teacher Brendan Carter has been sentenced to 7 to 14 years in state prison on a litany of child sex crimes.

Carter was found guilty back in October of 2020, after facing accusations of crimes he committed with Pittston Area High School band members between 2014 and 2018.

Nine of the victims testified that Carter would play sexual games with some students and forced others to expose themselves. Students said it happened before, during and after band practice as well as on the bus to and from performances.

He was first charged in October of 2018 in connection with five students and arrested a second time in April of 2019 when investigators say more victims came forward.