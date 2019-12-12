Former Administration Building Gets New Owners

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna County Commissioners are handing over the key of the former Lackawanna County Administration Building to new owners .

Commissioners approved the sale of the building back in June of 2018 for $1.6 million.

Jefferson-Werner out of Allentown are the new owners.

A press conference was held Thursday morning to hand the key over and hear the new owner’s plans for the building.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 5pm.