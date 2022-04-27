WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County-based nonprofit is joining forces with a national food delivery service to help feed families in need right here in our community.

‘Fork Over Love’ purchases hot meals from local restaurants and then dishes out those meals for free at weekly community distributions across Luzerne County.

Now, the organization is extending its reach through a new dinner delivery service in partnership with DoorDash.

Darnell Easterling had some help loading up his car with dozens of meals from Franco’s on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night. The Diamond City-based DoorDash driver delivers food to people almost every day.

“Anywhere from 30-40 orders,” said Darnell Easterling, DoorDash driver.

But this order is a first of sorts for the seasoned dasher. Thanks to a combined effort with DoorDash and ‘Fork Over Love,’ the food is going to families in need, free of charge.

“Everybody has to eat so, for people that really need it, for me to bring it to them when they can’t get outside or whatever the case may be, it’s definitely a good thing,” Easterling stated.

Fork Over Love volunteers were busy packing dozens of to-go dinners to be picked up by DoorDash drivers like Easterling.

While the organization hosts weekly drive-thru food distributions in Northeastern PA, the partnership with the online delivery service allows the nonprofit to extend its efforts.

“The beginning of last year, we started fork over love and it was strictly drive-thru distributions, so you had to have a vehicle or someone you knew that was able to pick up the meals. This has just opened it up so more to people who are elderly, people who don’t have transportation, and people who may have health issues. So I feel like we’re touching so many more people in the community with our dasher program,” said Ruth Corcoran, Director, Fork Over Love.

Staff members at Franco’s were busy in the kitchen preparing the delicious chicken parmesan dinners.

They are just one of the local restaurants paid by Fork Over Love’ to cook meals for the distributions.

“We’re very honored. This is our third time working with them and they’re great and we’ve gotten great reviews back that everyone has loved and enjoyed the food and it makes our hearts warm to know that we’re doing something good for the community,” said Francesco Bellia, manager/co-owner, Franco’s.

Fork Over Love was founded during the pandemic as a way to support local restaurants and help families put food on the table. And the powerful women behind it plan to continue to open new doors in the fight against food insecurity.

“We’re gonna keep going as long as the need is here,” Corcoran said.

To date, Fork Over Love has distributed 2,000 meals throughout Luzerne County and paid $220,000 to 70 local restaurants.

To learn more about upcoming food distributions, head to The Fork Over Love website, under the ‘find dinner’ tab.

Each location will have a limited number of meals available for delivery, which can be ordered through the website.

The link is found in the information for each individual distribution, along with the date orders will begin being taken. Fork Over Love asks that you only sign up for delivery if you are unable to drive to a distribution site.

Upcoming distributions:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.

Location: Luzerne County Courthouse, 200 N. River Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa 19811

This distribution is sponsored by the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties System of Care in Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.

Location: Wilkes-Barre Area High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Wilkes-Barre, Pa 1805

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 4:30 pm

Location: Hazleton Integration Project, 225 E. 4th Street, Hazleton, Pa 18201

This distribution is sponsored by the Luzerne-Wyoming Counties System of Care in Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.

Location: Hanover Area High School, 1600 San Souci Parkway, Hanover, Pa 18706

Wednesday, May 25, 2022, @ 5:00 p.m.

Location: Westside Career & Technology Center, 75 Evans Street., Kingston, Pa 18704