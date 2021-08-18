‘Fork Over Love’ partnering with NEPA restaurants to hand out more than 10,000 meals

LAFLIN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s considered a win-win for NEPA restaurants and families who are food insecure has hit a couple of major milestones.











The non-profit ‘Fork Over Love’ has partnered with participating restaurants to hand out more than 10,000 meals. The restaurants, in turn, have collectively received more than $110,000 to date.

Fork Over Love uses donations to purchase the meals at $10 apiece then donates the meals to families and individuals in need at food distributions which began this past February.

The latest drive-thru distribution is scheduled today from 5:00-6:00 PM in the St. Maria Goretti parking lot. Callahan’s Cafe and Coffeehouse in Pittston is one of the restaurant providers for the Laflin event. The Avenue Diner in Wyoming is participating in the Wednesday, August 25 food distribution.

