HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community center in Hazleton is partnering with a non-profit organization to make sure people within the community go a little less hungry and feel a bit more loved.

Hazleton Integration Project (HIP) wants members of their community to not have to worry about one thing this holiday season, and that’s going hungry.

For one family, the kindness is serving them in ways beyond a free meal.

450 hot, homemade meals were given out to Hazleton families thursday by HIP.

The free donation provided by the non-profit Fork Over Love has helped the Aris family in more ways than one this holiday season.

“Her family is composed of four members of the family, two kids, and two adults so she finds that getting food from here for the holidays is very helpful to her because she can save a list for each of them at $40 and the gift that she received from here, it was very appreciated from them because they can not afford to get a gift,” Altgraca Aris told 28/22 News through translator Rosmery.

Fork Over Love began as an emergency response during the pandemic to help the working poor and small independent restaurants. Its partnership with HIP has grown exceptionally in the last three years.

“100, then 200, then last year we were 300 meals. Right now, it’s a steady 400 meals every two weeks. We have an opportunity to be sure our families and our children are going to have something to eat,” said HIP Secretary Rossanna Gabriel.

That certainly wouldn’t exist without the constant help from local restaurant’s food donations, which changes every couple of months.

Thursday’s meal distribution included hot ham, tacos, and chicken, provided by local Mexican and Italian restaurants, El Mana’s Farmers Market and restaurant and Rocco’s being two of them.

“It’s an excellent contribution,” Aris said.

A contribution that Rocco’s feels is small but offers something bigger.

“A little peace and comfort along with nutrition of course, but just somebody that there are people out there that care,” said Trinity Cusat, owner of Rocco’s.

“It gives them extra money in their pockets and it also opens the doors to diversity and connects people through food. It’s really incredible,” El Mana Farmer’s Market and Restaurant family of Owners Lili Beth Fuentes said.

The next Fork Over Love donation partnered with the HIP will be held on Thursday, January 11.