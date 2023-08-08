WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Feeding those in need and helping out local restaurants is the mission of a Luzerne County-based organization that continues to grow.

Fork Over Love hosted a free food distribution Tuesday in the Diamond City and helped feed hundreds of people in need.

200 hot meals were given out at the Osterhout Library on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The food was provided by Circles on the Square and Just Fred Catering.

Here’s how it works; Fork Over Love purchases the meals from local restaurants and then distributes them at different places across Luzerne County.

Its mission began in 2021 to bridge the gap between business owners and residents severely impacted by the pandemic.

Tuesday’s dinner was in honor of Irene Martin who was involved with Fork Over Love and served as president of the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library.

“Our mom was a prize-winning volunteer and she gave every ounce of herself to her community,” said Maureen Radzwilka and Erin Kosek, Irene Martin’s Daughters.

“I would encourage anybody to come out and volunteer for Fork Over Love or anything in their community that kinda pulls at their heartstrings, whether it be the SPCA or something else,” said volunteer Janal Engle.

Fork Over Love is gearing up to host another free food distribution Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre.