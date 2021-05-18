‘Fork Over Love’ aims to end local communities food insecurity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — – Hundreds of cars lined up around the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon for a free community dinner distribution hosted by the nonprofit ‘Fork Over Love.’

Their mission is to connect local restaurants and residents that have suffered throughout the pandemic.

Volunteers handed out 400 meals drive-thru style from Jonathan’s Restaurant, Cork, Hartman Jerk Center, and Hooligans Bar and Grill. The restaurants were paid for each meal by the organization.

This drive was sponsored by Luzerne and Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services. Flyers were also handed out in bags containing mental health resources.

WBRE 28 WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on the nonprofit’s collaborative efforts to end food insecurity in a Digital Exclusive.