‘Fork Over Love’ aims to end food insecurity in local communities

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Volunteers handed out 400 bagged, hot meals at the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday evening.

The efforts are driven by the nonprofit ‘Fork Over Love’ that aims to combat food insecurity while supporting local restaurants.

“We purchase takeout meals at ten dollars from our participating restaurants who we’ve identified as restaurants who have struggled during the pandemic, and then we take those dinners and we distribute them for free to the entire community,” said Tracey Selingo, Chair of ‘Fork Over Love’

Hundreds of cars lined up for the distribution. The Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services also handed out packets of information with every meal. It contained important community resources.

“We’re getting word out there to people who normally wouldn’t know about our services or maybe wouldn’t feel comfortable accessing them, or even know how to access services,” said Tara Vallet, Administrator of Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services.

The powerful women behind ‘Fork Over Love’ say it’s a way to help keep small businesses afloat.

“Right now we are supporting 40 different restaurants throughout the county. And we’ve given out over 7,000 meals and put over 70,000 back into the restaurant community,” said Ruth Corcoran, Board Member of ‘Fork Over Love’

It was about helping he vulnerable community members. It’s the reason why Ranee Smith and her daughter Alexandria decided to volunteer.

“Anytime that we can be together and do something that helps the community is not only, it’s a win for us, and then it’s a win to be able to help somebody else,” said Smith.

‘Fork Over Love’s’ next food distribution event is on Tuesday, May 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter.