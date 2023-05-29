FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Forest City man is wanted by police Monday evening after officers say he crashed a moped after striking a dog while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

According to the Forest City Police Department, on Friday, May 19, around 3:24 p.m., officers responded to Depot Street in Forest City for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, Assistant Police Chief Trevor Dzanis said he saw 33-year-old, John Joseph Jenisky (pictured below) and a juvenile passenger lying in the roadway as E.M.S. evaluated both of them for injuries before being transported to the hospital.

Courtesy: Forest City Police Department

According to the police affidavit, Jenisky was driving a moped with a minor passenger on the back, when he struck a dog causing him to crash. Investigators say Jenisky has a suspended driver’s license due to a former DUI charge and the moped was not registered or insured.

As the affidavit reads, several neighborhood residents saw Jenisky speeding through the area on the moped which is why he was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with the canine.

Dzanis says as he spoke with Jenisky he noticed his pupils were constricted and his eyes were red, but he was unable to sobriety test due to Jenisky’s medical condition and lack of cooperation.

According to Dzanis, when he asked Jenisky if he was under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination of the two, he replied, “[Expletive you, you road dog [expletive]. Get the [expletive] out of here.”

Law enforcement says Jenisky appeared to behaving “bizarrely” when asked questions about his condition or the crash. Police said they believed he was under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs.

According to the affidavit, EMS agreed Jenisky seemed to be extremely angry, anxious, and irritable while officers spoke to him.

Police say the minor passenger was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries and was later released.

As the affidavit states, Jenisky was then transferred to CMC Scranton to be treated. While there Dzanis says Jenisky was served with a search warrant and vials of his blood and urine were collected for further testing.

Forest City police say tests showed Jenisky had fentanyl, oxycodone, and cannabinoids present in his blood.

Jenisky is currently wanted by police as he faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, DUI: controlled substance, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, disorderly conduct, and several summary offenses.