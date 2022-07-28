SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Toronto, Canada, was charged for allegedly charging the cockpit of an airplane on July 26, forcing the plane to land in Avoca according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Sebastian Bien-Aine, age 20, was a passenger on a plane going from Newark, New Jersey, to Toronto, Canada.

The indictment alleges that Bien-Aine left his seat on the flight and charged the flight deck door in an attempt to enter the doorway.

Court documents state Bien-Aine’s actions forced the pilot to land at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Once the plane landed, officials said Bien-Aine was taken into custody by the FBI.

Bien-Aine is charged with interference with flight crews. The maximum penalty for this offense is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.