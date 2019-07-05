Ford reveals new super car

(WBRE/WYOU) –Ford reveals their new super car to the world Thursday.

The company is only selling 45 units of the new Ford GT M-K 2 with a $1.2 million price tag. It will be intended for track use only and it’s not certified for any racing series.

The GT M-K 2 features 700 horsepower and is equipped with two racing seats, a roll cage and a performance computer. There’s also a new charge air cooler with a water sprayer used to keep engine temps in check.

Since weight savings were a priority, the passenger seat is optional. This new model is available for order immediately if you’re willing to drop more than a million on a car you can only drive at a racetrack.