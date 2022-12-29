PENNSYLVNIA (WHTM) — Forbes recently released a list on Dec. 1 of ‘America’s Top Private Companies’ and 10 Pennsylvania-based companies made the cut!

The list that was compiled by Forbes is comprised of 246 private American companies – the following list is the Pa.- based companies that made the cut, their placement, annual revenue, and number of employees:

#24 WAWA

Revenue of $14.93 billion

40,000 employees

#37 Sheetz

Revenue of $11.7 billion

24,000 employees

#39 Giant Eagle

Revenue of $11.1 billiom

34,000 employees

#68 ’84 Lumber‘

Revenue of $7.9 billion

6,700 employees

#94 D&H Distributing

Revenue of $5.4 billion

1,491 employees

#111 Asplundh Tree Expert

Revenue of $4.92 billion

36,300 employees

#131 Armada

Revenue of $4.3 billion

570 employees

#168 TMS International

Revenue of $3.3 billion

4,300 employees

#200 Day & Zimmerman

Revenue of $2.7 billion

51,000 employees

#212 Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Revenue of $2.6 billion

2,200 employees

This is now the second year in a row that the Lower Paxton Township-based D&H Distributing has made the top 100. Although the company dropped 10 spots since last year, D&H’s revenue has grown since 2021.

Forbes has been compiling a list of America’s largest private companies since 1985. To view this list for yourself you can click here.