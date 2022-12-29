PENNSYLVNIA (WHTM) — Forbes recently released a list on Dec. 1 of ‘America’s Top Private Companies’ and 10 Pennsylvania-based companies made the cut!
The list that was compiled by Forbes is comprised of 246 private American companies – the following list is the Pa.- based companies that made the cut, their placement, annual revenue, and number of employees:
#24 WAWA
- Revenue of $14.93 billion
- 40,000 employees
#37 Sheetz
- Revenue of $11.7 billion
- 24,000 employees
#39 Giant Eagle
- Revenue of $11.1 billiom
- 34,000 employees
#68 ’84 Lumber‘
- Revenue of $7.9 billion
- 6,700 employees
#94 D&H Distributing
- Revenue of $5.4 billion
- 1,491 employees
#111 Asplundh Tree Expert
- Revenue of $4.92 billion
- 36,300 employees
#131 Armada
- Revenue of $4.3 billion
- 570 employees
#168 TMS International
- Revenue of $3.3 billion
- 4,300 employees
#200 Day & Zimmerman
- Revenue of $2.7 billion
- 51,000 employees
#212 Morgan Lewis & Bockius
- Revenue of $2.6 billion
- 2,200 employees
This is now the second year in a row that the Lower Paxton Township-based D&H Distributing has made the top 100. Although the company dropped 10 spots since last year, D&H’s revenue has grown since 2021.
Forbes has been compiling a list of America’s largest private companies since 1985. To view this list for yourself you can click here.