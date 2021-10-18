Food truck owner visits Luzerne County elementary school to inspire students

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Hazleton Elementary invited Ricardo Santos, the owner of J. Zapata Mexican Food, to bring his food truck to the school Monday afternoon.

Santos spoke to the kids about his experience developing his own business and his success-oriented outlook on life. He encouraged the kids to take their unique traits and abilities and do something great in the future to leave a legacy.

Santos also taught students how to order food for themselves and gave them samples of Mexican food.