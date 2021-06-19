Food truck festival to help save lives in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Saving lives along with some great food all while outside.

A blood drive was held today at the miller-keystone blood center in Pittston which is the exclusive provider of blood to 28 hospitals in the area.

The drive not only took blood donations but had food trucks from around the area to provide fun as well.

All the proceeds benefitted “the think big pediatric cancer fund” that helps families battle pediatric cancer by relieving everyday and unexpected out-of-pocket expenses.