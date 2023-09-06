PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s back-to-school season and a local college is doing its best to make that process a little easier for students.

Helping fill the needs of students is the goal of a new pantry on the Luzerne County Community College Pittston campus.

Wednesday afternoon, organizers cut the ribbon for the new pantry that will provide food and some clothing for students. Everything in the pantry was provided by the school or donated by students and staff.

“If we can help a student because they’re hungry or help a student get dressed really nicely for a job interview I feel like we’re really supporting them not just expecting them to get good grades in the classroom,” said Pittston Center center director Samantha Patterson.

Although it’s new to this campus, Luzerne County Community College has done this before at its other location, and students are grateful for the help it provides.

“I think it’s really nice and thoughtful and it helps. It helps to know that they care about us eating also, and not just learning,” said Luzerne County Community College student Gabrielle Castelleno.

The students also have access to a kitchen to heat up food from the pantry before and after classes.

“I think it’s extremely important because any person, not just a student, just a human being, can get the most support if they’re supported on all levels,” said Patterson.

Anyone interested in donating to the pantry can find more information online.