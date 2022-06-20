WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Enjoying summer days at the park, safely.

In order to combat child hunger, The Wilkes-Barre YMCA program keeps a watchful eye on kids at the playground while supplying food and fun.

‘Food and Fun at the Park,’ brings a supervisor to local parks and playgrounds to provide free lunches and snacks to kids. But they also provide activities and crafts, while making sure everyone plays safely.

The program will be held at five locations in Wilkes-Barre City on Monday, June 27 including:

The Gather Community Space, 97 South Franklin Street

The McGlynn Learning Center at Boulevard Townhomes, 72 Midland Court

The McGlynn Learning Center at Mineral Springs Villages, 233 Eastview Drive

The Coal Street Park, 38 Coal Street

Kirby Park, Pavillion number 3, 160 Market Street

Food and Fun at the Park will also provide lunches, snacks, and activities at the Duryea Community Park and Jefferson Park In Pittston, and behind the White Haven Community Library.











The program begins Monday, June 20, and will run Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. until Friday, August 12, with food services starting at 11:30.

Park programs will be canceled if it is raining, and on July 4, due to the holiday. During rainy days, the Gather Community Space at 97 South Franklin Street will provide an indoor program that will be open every day including rainy days, starting Monday, June 27.

Families may sign children up for programming and lunch from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily at the site with 24 spaces open on a first-come, first-served basis.

“A lot of people are really excited because it reminds them of what things were like when they were kids when they went to the parks and there were park site attendants, to just really keep an eye out for the kids and provide basketballs or Wiffle balls,” explained Michele Shasberger, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

The program is in its fifth year and is offered at parks in Duryea, Pittston, and White Haven. You can find more information on the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s website or by calling the YMCA at 570-823-2191.