PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, The Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) distributed bags of food at Jefferson Park in Pittston.

It was a first-come first-serve event, but they offered a variety of foods from fruits to granola bars and even some candy.

Each household is limited to one bag to fill up and bags were provided by CEO on site.

“It feels good cause I feel like I’m helping people out, I’m helping the community being able to bring food for people, and you know it means a lot and I hope it helps whoever needs it,” said Jefferson Park supervisor Walter Coles.

This food distribution takes place every Thursday until August 11.