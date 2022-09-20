WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A regional food bank has a unique program that caters to lower-income seniors. They work to provide food for the community members that need it most, and they’re working to make it even more accessible.

For years, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been providing food to communities throughout the Susquehanna Valley.

Their Senior Food Box Program supplies lower-income elders with a box of food each month.

“You have to be at least 60 years of age to participate and you have to fall within a household income requirement. This is supposed to be a supplement to other food that they’re receiving. It’s not meant to be their only source of food,” said Adam Peterson, Senior Programs Manager at the Central PA Foodbank.

This includes protein, milk, carbohydrates, cheese, cereal, canned veggies, and fruits.

Their location in Williamsport prepares over 200 boxes for seniors each month, but Peterson says they’re working to make it even more accessible.







“We actually started collaborating with Doordash in the last about six or seven months. We’re hoping to start up in Williamsport this fiscal year,” Peterson continued.

This will provide another means of free transport to seniors right at their door. The food bank says the need for food continues to grow.

“In 2022 we’ve seen a pretty steady increase in Central Pennsylvania of people needing help. Which we believe has a lot to do with inflation picture as well as the kind of remaining pandemic disruption,” Joe Arthur, Executive Director for the Central PA Food Bank stated.

No one should be hungry and they encourage the public to take advantage of their resources.

“We hear testimonials all the time about how much the food helps and how it’s you know just a reliable source that they know they’re going to receive each month,” Peterson commented.

Their staff will also walk you through the application process.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply head over to the food bank’s website.