Food available to children in Central Pennsylvania

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Schools across the Commonwealth are shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has left some parents asking, how will my kids eat during the day?

At the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the organization is doing its part to make sure that mouths are fed during the pandemic.

Members want to stress to the community that the charitable food network is still operational and families should still seek help from them if needed.

“It really does show you what a community can do when we pull together in these times of crisis,” said Carla Fisher of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The center is actually in need of more volunteers, to help with the high demand for food that needs to be distributed.

“We have a surplus of food right now but with our dwindling amounts we’re looking for volunteers we’re looking for financial donations to help replenish that once the stocks are gone,” said Travis Berg, General Manager of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Volunteers in groups of 10 at a time are welcome at the food bank, to help pack boxes.

“We need to make sure were staying healthy to keep our immune systems built up its very important to have those fruits and vegetables and all those things that are going to help fight off illnesses,” said Andrea Page of Americorps.

Members are also setting up pop-up pantries at schools to distribute food.

“They can just pull up in a vehicle with their parent or they can walk up and they can get the meals,” said Beth Hufnagel, Food Service Director of Loyalsock Township School District.

The Loyalsock Township School District is offering up free bagged breakfast and lunches to all children ages 18 and under.

They’re provided with cereal, fruits, juice and vegetables, along with sandwiches and a small treat.

“During this time with school closure, a lot of children are at risk for food insecurity so we want to help bridge that gap,” said Hufnagel.

They aren’t the only ones chipping in. The Williamsport Fire Department is also offering up more than just a meal.

“Fire prevention is pretty important so we have to make sure just because they’re not in school it’s always important to be learning these things and its good to pass that info to the community to keep them safe while they are off school,” said Michael Batian, firefighter with the Williamsport Fire Department.

To top it off, Joe’s Pizza is giving kids a free slice of pizza, a drink and a bag of chips.

“Yeah just a lot of families are struggling, a lot of parents don’t have jobs so they cant afford the proper necessities, so definitely going to help out with them,” said John Maiorana, owner of Joe’s Pizza.

Hundreds of kids have come in so far for a meal at Joe’s Pizza.

There are a handful of other places in the community offering up their services to help children in need.