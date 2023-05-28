MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flying in and dining in the Rotary Club of Mount Pocono hosted a special event Sunday at Pocono Mountain Regional Airport.

Breakfast barbeque bouncy house.

That’s what you could find Sunday afternoon at the Annual Fly-in Breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Mount Pocono. They also had a car show and helicopter rides where kids got to ride for free.

The Rotary Club hosts this breakfast every year as a way to raise money for local and international charities.

“We’re an international organization we have clubs all over from the Ukraine where were helping with humanitarian aid to Ukraine to Africa to India we do projects to help bring water clean water to people,” said Mitchell K Marcus the President of Rotary Club of Mount Pocono.

This was the 26th fly-in breakfast and according to a board member, they have come a long way.

“We started out way back when my father John Davis WWII Veteran Vern Moyer who we’re honoring Sunday also a veteran got together and they wanted to do something for the community,” explained John Davis a board member from the Rotary Club.

The event included a remembrance of Vern Moyer who passed away recently. The local veteran was a member of the Rotary Club of Mount Pocono. State Representative Maureen Madden issued a special proclamation.

When people come to the fly-in breakfast they are getting more than just good food.

”They get community, everybody, from your neighbor and Mount Pocono to the neighbors in Pocono Summit Swiftwater Tobyhanna Coolbaugh you get to rub elbows with your elected officials like Congressmen Cartwright who is here Sunday,” added Hal Harries fundraising chair from the Rotary Club of Mount Pocono.

”I thought it would be a good experience for my grandkids so I brought them out here and they’re about to get on their first plane ride in such a small airplane and I’m gonna go with them. so we just came out here to have fun and support the community and enjoy the sunshine it’s just a great experience,” says Tee Simpkins from Wilkes-Barre.

Nearly 1,000 people showed up Sunday for Community Aviation Day and fly-in breakfast.