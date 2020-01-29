Flu Update: CDC Releases Latest Numbers on Flu Cases

FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY "I'm definitely happier here. Before, at my old school, it was very large. Classes were too large, I'd say,"

This is what Fell Charter School 8th grader Natalie Skeba had to say as she reflected on the importance of School Choice week. This week is very important to her for many reasons.

"I wanted something more artistic and free. At my old school they weren't offering that. So when I moved here and came here, it was much better." Skeba continued.

She is not the only student positively impacted by school choice week and the decisions her and her family made.

"I like Fell Charter because we get to learn new things all the time. We get help when we're having trouble. Like if we don't understand something, the teachers will help us." Fell Charter 3rd grader, Sophia Zenobi told Eyewitness News.

School Choice week is something Principal Mary Jo Walsh is very passionate about.

"They get to see the school, meet the staff, they get to learn a little bit about the curriculum. And then they can really decide if this is a good spot for my child. So School Choice is really about celebrating their ability to have that right." Walsh stated.

This week reminds parents and students alike that it's important to see what school fits your child, rather than going to the school in your zip code.

Fell Charter School Parent Sabrina Wagner tells us, "When it come down to enrolling your child into kindergarten and the rest of their school years, you're kind of funneled into your school district and I think it's important for parents to make those informed decisions."