Flu Update: CDC Releases Latest Numbers on Flu Cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Coronavirus has grabbed all the headlines recently, but the flu is hitting the U.S. with a vengeance.

The CDC’s most recent report (Jan. 24, 2020) estimates 15 million U.S. cases of the flu with 8,200 deaths to date this flu season.

Geisinger Physician Assistant Julia Zafia-Carey walks us through the steps taken to test a sample for the flu.

We spoke with Geisinger Physician Assistant Julia Zafia-Carey about the flu.

She says the Geisinger Careworks urgent care center where she works in Plains Township has seen, on average, 50 patients a day lately who arrive with flu-like symptoms.

Geisinger Physician Assistant Julia Zafia-Carey speaks with Bill Arthur of Hazle Township about dealing with flu-like symptoms while he awaits his test results.

One of the patients is Bill Arthur of Hazle Township who came to be tested for the flu after being stricken ill with a fever and other symptoms a few days earlier.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on tonight’s Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos