Flu Update: CDC Releases Latest Numbers on Flu Cases

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Coronavirus has grabbed all the headlines recently, but the flu is hitting the U.S. with a vengeance.
The CDC’s most recent report (Jan. 24, 2020) estimates 15 million U.S. cases of the flu with 8,200 deaths to date this flu season.
We spoke with Geisinger Physician Assistant Julia Zafia-Carey about the flu.
She says the Geisinger Careworks urgent care center where she works in Plains Township has seen, on average, 50 patients a day lately who arrive with flu-like symptoms.
One of the patients is Bill Arthur of Hazle Township who came to be tested for the flu after being stricken ill with a fever and other symptoms a few days earlier.
