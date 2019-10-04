Flu Clinic in Wilkes-Barre Friday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Flu season is approaching and now’s the time to get that flu shot.

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will begin hosting its free flu vaccine clinics on Friday for residents of the city.

It’s available for anyone six months of age and older. Friday’s drive-through clinic runs from five p-m until 7 p-m at the Kirby Health Center on North Franklin Street.

Flu Clinics at the Kirby Health Center 71 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre

Monday, October 7 9:30 AM-11:30 AM and 1:30 PM-3:30 PM Wednesday, October 9 3:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday, October 16 9:30 AM-11:30 AM and 1:30 PM-3:30 PM Monday, October 28 10:00 AM-12:00 PM and 2:00 PM-6:00 PM

Drive-through Clinic at Kirby Health Center 71 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre

Friday, October 4: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, October 5: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Flu Clinic at Hollenback Fire Station 1020 North Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre

Monday, October 21: 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Flu Clinic at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church 905 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre

Thursday, October 17: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM