WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Mother’s Day weekend is here and while many planned well in advance to get something to show mom she’s special, others are late to the game.

Although diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, many believe flowers are a mother’s.

On this Mother’s Day, hundreds of people have the same idea. Potted plants and hanging flowers are making their way to their new homes.

“Just getting flowers for my parents, well my mom and my grandmother too,” said Jared Fulginiti from Wilkes-Barre.

“I get flowers for my mom, my dad’s mom, and every mom that I know,” says Reign Brown from Larksville.

The flower tent on Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre was open late on Saturday, welcoming nearly 400 shoppers by the end of the day.

“We saw this place and we decided it’d be nice to get some flowers for my mom for Mother’s Say,” added Victora Araujo from Hanover Township.

“We were kinda hoping to go to an old friend’s of ours to get some flowers, but since he wasn’t there we decided to come here instead,” continued Aidan Tanner from Larksville.

The unusual hours were a Mother’s Day miracle for many.

“If you didn’t have your flowers, you can get it right now and last minute stuff. really gives me a good opportunity to get something for my mom too,” explained Fulginiti.

The flower tent is only open into the evening hours because of Mother’s Day. The perfect opportunity to get the perfect gift for last-minute shoppers.

Shoppers put a lot of thought into the blooming buds that will be gifted to the special women who helped them grow.

“I just chose them more or less because of the color and how they looked. thought they’d be great flowers for a grandmother and a mother,” said Tanner.

“I really like hydrangeas. I think I want to get her some because I think they’re really pretty and I think she’d like them,” added Araujio.

The flower tent will be open again Sunday morning for those who missed their chance.

Head to the flower tent website to find the nearest flower tent near you.