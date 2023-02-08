POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flower shops are blooming with business as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

With less than a week until the celebration of love, consumers are head over heels for flowers, balloons, chocolates, and teddy bears.

Imaginations Florals and More by Ally in Pocono Township opened in January but owner Alley Gouny has been in the floral business for seven years. She says this past week has been the calm before the storm, but orders are starting to pile in.

Gouny says over the past few years supply chain issues made it difficult to meet consumer demands but so far things are going well this year and there’s plenty of product to go around, but that doesn’t mean you’ll pay last year’s prices.

According to Gouny, the prices are a little higher than usual, but she’s doing her best to keep her shop’s prices low.

While it’s a good idea to plan ahead and order early, Gouny is prepared and says her shop will have flowers and other gifts available on Valentine’s Day for those who do wait.