WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Pittston Fire Department kicked off its Valentine’s Day Rose Sale.

The department has $30,000 worth of flowers to sell. This year, it’s added t-shirts to the mix.

The sale helps with department operations and equipment costs. The annual fundraiser has been happening since 2008.

“It’s the first year in 15 years that we’ve been running this that the Super Bowl has coincided with it and we have seen an uptick in the amount of customers coming in,” said Captain of the West Pittston Fire Department and Flower Sale Chairperson Patrick Gilligan.

The Valentine’s Day Flower Fundraiser is happening at Driscoll’s parking lot at Wyoming and Boston Avenues in West Pittston.

It will continue Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. provided they don’t sell out.