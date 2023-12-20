SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Florida man has been sentenced to prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a “grandparents fraud scheme.”

The United States Attorneys Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jashua Noboa-Nival, 22, originally of Orlando, Florida, was sentenced on December 15, by United States Mariani to almost two years in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release, for his role as a courier in a Dominican Republic-based “grandparents” fraud scheme that preyed upon elderly American victims from states across the country.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, from around June 2020 to October 2020, along with a group of other men from Bronx, NY, Noboa-Nival regularly traveled from New York City to locations in Pennsylvania to retrieve UPS and Fed Ex packages containing thousands of dollars in cash.

Karam says these packages were sent by elderly victims, who were persuaded to send the money based upon false claims that their grandchildren had been arrested and charged with serious crimes and, were in immediate need of money. These false claims were made to the elderly victims in phone calls that they received from overseas co-conspirators in the Dominican Republic, who posed either as the victim’s grandchildren or as attorneys representing the victim’s grandchildren.

Court papers say at his sentencing, Noboa-Nival was ordered to pay $195,000 in restitution to the victims of the scheme.